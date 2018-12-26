'I already know that the odds are against them:' local administrator starts program to mentor teens

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County administrator is taking active steps and positive strides each day to encourage his students to make better choices.

Orlando Norwood, an assistant principal at Oak Ridge High School, is working each day to change the norm for dozens of teenagers. He said many of his students come from single-parent households and may not see college or a life of promise as their reality.

His passion for mentorship, community service and scholarship is what led Norwood to start a mentorship program at his school, motivating kids to see their full potential.

Norwood founded No Excuses Mentoring Program (N.E.M.P.) in 2016 in partnership with the Minority Achievement Office in the Orange County Public School District.

"I started this program because I wanted to serve as a positive role model that could encourage our students to persevere through adversities," Norwood said.

Norwood, a former graduate of Oak Ridge High School, said he wants to serve as an advocate for the 73 young gentleman in the program. The high school students in the program age in range from 14-19. The majority of them attend Oak Ridge High school. Others attend Edgewater High, Olympia High and Jones High School.

Photos: Orlando Norwood Orlando Norwood, an assistant principal in Orange County, founded a program to mentor Orlando-area teens.

The young men are selected based on academic concerns, behavioral issues and/or by teacher, dean or counselor recommendation. The group meets after school each Wednesday and focuses on scholarship, leadership and community service for all mankind.

Norwood said it's important to provide the students with resources and exposure to become productive citizens while also narrowing the achievement gap.

"Our academic goal for each nine weeks is a 3.0 or higher for each student. In order to reinforce this academic goal, progress reports and goal setting sheets are reviewed and completed by each student biweekly," Norwood said.

Norwood also really pushes the service aspect to his students.

"We have volunteered to package 50,000 meals for hungry children and families, and we visit the nursing home to play bingo with the elderly. In addition, we have mentored 50 eighth grade male students from Westridge Middle School that are zoned for Oak Ridge High School. Also, we will begin mentoring 40 male students at Walker Middle School during the 2018-2019 school year," Norwood said.

Norwood told News 6 the reason he's so passionate about motivating students to succeed and his push to hold them accountable.

"I already know that the odds are against them in society, so that is why I have high expectations for each student. Also, I share the same story of the majority of my students when it comes to an absent father in the home. It is crucial to have a positive male role model in every young male’s life to motivate, to support and to show love," Norwood said.

He has big advice for students who may want to give up on finishing school.

"My advice is to find that special someone in your life that can serve as a mentor. This mentor should be someone that you can trust. Please remember that everything happens in your life within different seasons. It is important to be reflective during these times of difficulties because they will strengthen your mental fortitude which will build your confidence," he said.

Dr. James Lawson, from the Orange County Public Schools Minority Achievement Office, praised Norwood for his passion and the work he's doing to help keep students on track.

"The No Excuses Mentoring Program, under the leadership of Mr. Orlando Norwood, is an example of the quality work our students are doing throughout the district. N.E.M.P. and many other programs in 11 high schools fall under the Minority Leadership Scholars program through the Minority Achievement Office (MAO), all of which are giving back to the neighborhoods through service and their heart. The service that they share with the middle and elementary schools is immeasurable," Lawson said. "The young scholar recipients love the interaction and the attention they get from the older scholars. MAO appreciates everything N.E.M.P. exemplifies. They are true leaders and scholars, and they represent Oak Ridge High and OCPS well."

Norwood grew up mostly in Orlando. He's a 2007 graduate of Florida A&M University and holds a master's degree in educational leadership from National Louis University. He's also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

He also credits his principal, Jennifer Bellinger, for the work she does at Oak Ridge High School and for supporting him and his mentorship program.

The mentoring program is currently trying to raise funds for a multi-day college tour in February to FAMU, FSU and UF. If you'd like to assist, click here.

To read more about the mentorship program, click here. You can also follow the program on Instagram @n.e.m.p.orhs or Facebook @NEMPORLANDO.

