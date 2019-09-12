Assisted living facility employee arrested after punching resident

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A caretaker at Benton House of Clermont was arrested Wednesday after punching a woman who was staying at the assisted living facility, Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies say.

According to deputies, Deshawn Dawkins, 21, was trying to get the victim ready for bed, but she was not being cooperative.

The pair began to struggle in the bathroom, as a result the woman bit Dawkins on the arm.

Dawkins then "yanked" her pants off and forced her to the toilet. He then tried to calm down by giving the woman a hug and telling her it would be OK.

"My co-worker walked in at that time to assist me. I let go of (victim), took a deep breath and punched her in the head twice. I looked at what I've done, then walked out to calm down," Dawkins wrote in his affidavit.

The victim was transported to a hospital after caretakers noticed blood coming from her head.

"I tried to defend myself," Dawkins told deputies.

Dawkins mentioned that he had been having ongoing issues with the woman being aggressive with him and that he tried to keep his anger under control.

"I (expletive) up," Dawkins told officials.

The arresting deputy added that Dawkins was very cooperative and seemed very remorseful for what he had done.

Dawkins is charged with felony abuse of an elderly person or disabled adult and was taken to the Lake County Jail for booking.

His bond was set at $2,000.

