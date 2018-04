BUSHNELL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on County Road 575 in Sumter County Sunday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened at County Road 575 and County Road 663 in Bushnell just after 6:30 a.m.

It’s unknown what caused the accident.

No road blockage was reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.



