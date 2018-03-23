2 homes involved in Orange County fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two homes are involved in a fire on Mellowood Drive in Orlando Friday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said one home was 50 percent involved and the other was fully involved.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed thick black smoke and bright orange flames coming from the roofs of two neighboring homes.

A woman who lives at 735 Mellowood Drive said she left her home about 10 minutes before the fire started.

She said no one was inside either home when the fire started, but her dog and three cats were unaccounted for as of 3:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Update Mellowood Fire: Two homes; one fully involved; one 50 %; PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/yAiNgQrBk3 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 23, 2018

