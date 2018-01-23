Man killed after rear-ending vehicle, crashing into tree, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after two vehicles were involved in a Volusia County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 57-year-old man, was headed north on Williams Road, moving erratically, when it slammed into the back of a Buick Enclave.

After the man's car struck the Enclave, it veered off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers said the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The 41-year-old woman and the 12-year-old boy in the Enclave suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Nearby traffic was blocked following the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

FHP officials said the crash remains under investigation.

