Atlanta Braves say this won't be their last year spring training at Disney

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they have extended their spring training agreement with ESPN Wide World of Sports through April 2019.

The Braves previously announced that 2018 spring training would be their last year at the Disney complex. The team is building a new spring training facility in Sarasota County.

"We are thankful for our good friends at Walt Disney World Resort and are excited for this extension," said Atlanta Braves Vice Chairman Emeritus, John Schuerholz.

The new facility, which was originally set to open at the beginning of 2019 spring training, will now not be open until April 2019. The Braves will play their final game of the 2019 spring training season in their new Sarasota County spring training facility.

"When complete, our new, state-of-the-art facility will secure our long-term goal of creating a perfectly positioned and operational spring training facility for the next 30 years," Schuerholz said.

The Atlanta Braves have held their spring training at ESPN Wide World of Sports since 1998.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.