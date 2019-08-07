Atlanta defeats Orlando City in semis of Open Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United FC defeated Orlando City 2-0 in the semifinals of the Open Cup.

The scoring started in the 37th minute as Eric Remedi buried the ball in the back of the net after a cross from Julian Gressel.

As Orlando was making a push to tie the match in the second half, Atlanta closed the game out.

In the 78th minute Emerson Hyndman scored off a cross from Franco Escobar.

Minnesota United will play against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday to meet Atlanta in the finals of the Open Cup.

This was the first time Orlando City was in the semis of the tournament.



