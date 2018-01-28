Attempted drug-related robbery leads to stabbing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were stabbed the day after an attempted drug-related robbery in Volusia County Saturday night, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Michael Parker, 23, and Kyle Wagner, 22, confronted Adam Vignati (pictured), 19, in a prearranged meeting about the Friday robbery attempt, but when they arrived at 1714 Carolina Avenue, Vignati, Zyreavion Martin and two juveniles attacked Parker.

During the altercation, Wagner tried to intervene and help Parker, but Vignati and Martin went into the home, returned with two large knives and stabbed Wagner and Parker, deputies said.

Deputies who responded to the scene found Wagner and Parker, who were taken by air to Halifax Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office said Parker was treated for lacerations to his arm and lower back and was released. However, Wagner, who was admitted to ICU, suffered more serious injuries that included a collapsed lung and punctured liver and kidney.

Deputies said the four suspects admitted to their part in the altercation.

Vignati and Martin were arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The juveniles were released to their parents as the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office said.

