Attempted murder suspect arrested months after shooting, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A citizen tip led DeLand police to arrest a man wanted on an attempted murder charge months after a shooting, officials said.

Authorities said someone reported that Daymont Ward, 18, was at a residence on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. While conducting surveillance, an officer saw a woman walk out of a four-door Mercury and knock on a front window of the residence until Ward opened the door, according to the report.

Police said Ward asked the woman, "Is it clear?" before walking to the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on the Mercury, but by that point, Ward was no longer in the ca. The female passenger and male driver denied having ever seen him, the affidavit said.

Another tipster said Ward arrived at a home on foot about 10 minutes after that incident, then was picked up by a relative 40 minutes later, according to the report. That home was searched and Ward was not found, but his hat had been left behind.

The driver of the Mercury was interviewed again and said that Ward tried to get in his vehicle and he told him to get out, so Ward fled through a backyard, according to authorities.

Ward was arrested in a wooded lot that same day on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Ward and Stephen Bruten, 18, were involved in a Jan. 23 shooting in the Candlelight Oaks subdivision that left a man injured.

Ward is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond. Bruten remains at large.

