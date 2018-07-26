Attempted robber's plea deal will take 25 years off of possible sentence

ORLANDO, Fla. - An attempted robber's plea deal is going to take 25 years off of his potential jail sentence. An Orange County judge accepted Elrod Curry's plea of no contest Thursday and gave him a jail sentence of five years and four days.

Curry pleaded no contest to charges of robbery with a weapon and battery after he used Mace on an armored Loomis guard in a Wawa parking lot in 2017. The guard was servicing the South Goldenrod Road and Hoffner Avenue location's ATM when Curry approached him and sprayed pepper spray. The guard was able to shoot Curry once in the chest, injuring him.

The guard chose not to speak at the hearing.

Curry was facing a possible sentence of 30 years in jail. He will still have to pay restitution and fees.

Curry was also arrested in 2016 for driving under the influence when he was found asleep behind the wheel.

