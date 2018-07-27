Attorney brought gun into Orange County courthouse, causing lockdown, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Courthouse was on lockdown for a short time Friday morning after a private attorney brought a handgun through security and into the building, officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The attorney entered the courthouse on North Orange Avenue through the loading dock entrance at 8:45 a.m. with a .380 Smith & Wesson concealed inside a shoulder bag, deputies said. Security scanned the bag through the X-ray machine and the lawyer retrieved the bag and proceeded into the courthouse, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After further review of the X-ray, security staff realized a gun was in the bag and notified an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The court was placed on lockdown until the attorney and the firearm could be found. By the time authorities found the attorney, the firearm was back in the attorney's vehicle, deputies said.

Charges are pending against the attorney for allegedly bringing a concealed weapon into a courthouse, a spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office said.

