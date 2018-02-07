Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Tampa to discuss opioid epidemic

TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Tampa Wednesday afternoon to deliver remarks on the country's opioid epidemic.

Sessions will be speaking at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida beginning at 12:50 p.m.

He recently spoke about the drug crisis during an event in Kentucky where he highlighted staggering statistics about drug use in America: 64,000 Americans fatally overdosed in 2016, and the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 is now drug overdose.

At that same event, he said the DEA and other agencies are working tirelessly to crack down on those who contribute to the problem, including gang members, drug dealers and health care providers unnecessarily prescribing addictive substances.

During Gov. Rick Scott's State of the State address in January, he announced a proposal to invest $53 million and new legislation to fight the opioid crisis in Florida.

