Attorney wants student pilot accused of stealing plane evaluated

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The attorney for the Florida Institute of Technology student pilot suspected of attempting to commandeer a vacant $114 million Airbus plane from Orlando Melbourne International Airport wants his client to have a mental evaluation, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

"I'm very concerned about him and the situation he's in; his mental status is delicate," said Greg Eisenmenger, the Brevard-based criminal defense attorney hired by the family of Nishal Kiran Sankat, the 22-year-old Florida Tech senior arrested last week.

Sankat remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes. He is on a suicide watch and is confined alone to the facility's 'bubble' cell, a constantly lit, glass-front cell with little privacy.

There have been no public indications from law enforcement of terrorism or other motives in the case. Eisenmenger said he is reviewing information about possible emotional "triggers" that could have led to the incident.

"What we do know is that this is completely out of character for him. He is a good student," Eisenmenger said. "There are no indications of any political causes, no discernible reason for why anyone would have seen this coming.

"But I don't think there was any criminal intent in any true sense of the word."

Eisenmenger said he wants to pursue another bond hearing for his client. "Legally, he has a Constitutional right to a bond hearing, however, it is a complex matter," Eisenmenger said.

Sankat, a Trinidadian national, was charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance, trespass and grand theft of $100,000 or more after Melbourne Airport Police said he jumped a security gate about 2 a.m. Sept. 20 near the terminal. He boarded an American Airlines Airbus that was parked near a maintenance hanger.

An airport employee spotted Sankat in the plane's galley and with the help of another worker, tackled him. Sankat attempted to run away on the darkened airfield moments later but was stopped by airport police.

The case immediately garnered attention from the Joint Terrorism Task Force, an investigative body headed up by federal, state and local law enforcement agents. In addition to possible state charges, Sankat could potentially face federal charges, including those dealing with a visa violation.

"It's not clear if (federal prosecutors) will step in," Eisenmenger said. "Experience tells me that there's a possibility of state and federal charges."

Sankat, who had petitioned to graduate from Florida Tech in 2019, went before a judge at the county jail on Friday. He was wearing a 'suicide' vest and was holding his head down at times as his case was discussed before being heard by Brevard County Judge Rhonda E. Babb, a Trinidadian appointed to the bench in 2002.

Authorities, including the FBI, said Sankat's goal was to harm himself in the failed effort to steal the commercial airliner. Brevard County prosecutors called Sankat a 'flight risk' before Judge Babb ordered him held without bond.

Sankat has also waived a formal arraignment hearing on the current charges, entering a not guilty plea in a court filing.

Sankat's father, Clement Sankat, is a prominent educator in the West Indies. He arrived in Brevard County and retained Eisenmenger as his son's attorney. Eisenmenger has had experience handling high profile cases in both federal and state courts.

"His father is very supportive. And he's gotten a lot of support among friends and family," Eisenmenger said.

