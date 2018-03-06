ATV driver critically injured after striking dock in Brevard

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - An ATV driver was critically injured after striking a dock Monday night at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John.

Brevard County Fire Rescue paramedics treated the injured driver at the scene, and the patient was later flown by medical helicopter to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Fay Lake Wilderness Park, which has a 27-acre fishing lake, is located west of Interstate 95 and south of Space Coast Jr./Sr. High.

Earlier ATV incident tonight at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port Saint John. The single occupant was flown to a trauma center in critical condition after being treated by BCFR paramedics on scene. pic.twitter.com/uXIABi5qoy — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 6, 2018

