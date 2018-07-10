Auction worker pinned under vehicle during sale, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Manheim Central Florida employee was pinned under a vehicle during an auction Tuesday evening, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Landstreet Road.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“During our evening sale at Manheim Central Florida, one of our team members was accidentally hit by a vehicle. She was transported to Orlando Regional Hospital for treatment. Our first priority is the safety of our team members and guests, and we are saddened by this turn of events. We are fully cooperating with the investigation by local law enforcement and will provide her and her family support during this difficult time,” company officials said in a statement.

