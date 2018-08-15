Authorities believe missing Florida 2-year-old was taken out of state

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy from Osceola County after receiving a court order to take custody of the child immediately.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Elijah West is likely with his parents, Sheena Maria Dubois and Anthony Deon West. Authorities said they believe West and Debois left with their son after learning of the judge's order.

The couple could be staying with relatives in Orlinda or Madison, Tennessee, or Atlanta.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement department or the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

