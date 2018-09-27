Authorities identify body found in Banana River as West Melbourne man

Authorities identifed the body found in Banana River as that of John Romer.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities have identified a body of a man that was found in the Banana River on Wednesday. Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said the Sheriff's Office considered the death "suspicious."

A Thursday news release states that the victim is John Romer, who was 23. Romer was from West Melbourne. Deputies retrieved Romer's body from the river south of the Pineda Causeway around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Goodyear said the death was classified as suspicious because of the lack of recent missing persons reports. The press release states investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding Romer's death.

Autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's Office are pending.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call a BCSO detective at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

