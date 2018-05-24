Authorities investigate deputy-involved shooting in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Citra, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said in a Facebook post shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday that deputies were working with detectives to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the investigation was underway at 15681 North U.S. Highway 301.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, according to the Facebook post.

No other details were immediately available.

