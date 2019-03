COCOA - Authorities are investigating a speedboat crash in Cocoa on Saturday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

A boat crashed into bushes on the north side of State Road 528 at around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to deputies.

The boat in the bushes reportedly collided with another boat under the 528 bridge on the Banana River, deputies said.

No injuries were reported and the occupants are on shore, deputies said.

