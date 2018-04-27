Kissimmee homes evacuated during standoff with 16-year-old, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said the SWAT team responded Friday to a standoff with an armed 16-year-old boy near the Orange-Osceola County line in Kissimmee.

The teen is wanted for strong-arm robbery, officials said, after his father reported his handgun was missing.

Authorities made contact with the teen in the Kensington Court area of the Linfield subdivision of Kissimmee around 6:51 a.m., but he ran back into the house where there are several weapons inside, officials said.

Deputies said they believe he is barricaded in his room with the weapons.

Eight houses and several apartments behind the home where the barricaded teen is have been evacuated, according to the Sheriff's Office.

News 6 is at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.