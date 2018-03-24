Authorities search for 2 boys from Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two boys from Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kyle Fisler, 3, and Benjamin Fisler, 2, were last seen in the area of South Congress Avenue in Lake Worth.

The children may be in the company of Kiashana Leonard, 35, officials said.

Kyle and Benjamin both have brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said Leonard has black hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call FDLE, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.

