Authorities search for canoer last seen near Old Tampa Bay

#renderJavascriptHTMLElement()

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a canoer who was last seen near Old Tampa Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for Joshua Ford, 35, from Pinellas Park.

Officials said they received a call at 6:40 p.m. from Ford's girlfriend saying he failed to return at sunset as planned.

Ford launched at 8:02 a.m. Saturday from Ben T Davis Beach aboard a 14-foot orange canoe to fish between the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Howard Franklin Bridge, officials said. He was last seen wearing shorts and a red and blue flannel shirt.

Officials said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, EC Search and Rescue and Tampa Police Marine Patrol are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information about Ford's whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Command Center at 727-824-7506.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.