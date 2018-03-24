Authorities search for girl from Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued Friday for a girl from Hardee County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Diana Hernandez-Santellan was last seen in the 2000 block of Buck Drive in Zolfo Springs.

Diana may be in the company of Stacey Santellan, officials said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Stacey Santellan

Authorities said Diana has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a cream-colored sweater over a onesie.

Stacey Santellan has long, brown hair that goes to her mid-back and has brown eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, a gray zip-up hoodie and denim jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144 or 911.

