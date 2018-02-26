Authorities search for man after stabbing, robbery in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who they said stabbed and robbed another man Sunday night.

Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to 2110 Allegheny Court after reports of an aggravated robbery.

Deputies said an 18-year-old was approached by a white man in his 30s who robbed him and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the assailant remains at large.

Deputies said the armed man was wearing a dark green hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.

