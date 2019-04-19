Authorities search for missing Ocala man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing Marion County man who they believe is endangered.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Terry Chad Turbeville was last seen Friday around 9:30 a.m. leaving his home on NE 55th St. in Ocala.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Turbeville is white, bald with blue eyes, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He may be driving a red, 1998 Ford Ranger with Florida tag 6997YL.

Deputies said they're concerned about Turbeville's well-being because he has medical conditions and has threatened to hurt himself and others.

Authorities are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him and to instead call 911 immediately.

