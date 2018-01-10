Authorities search for man in connection with attempted sexual battery on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man in connection with an attempted sexual battery, according to a text alert sent by campus security with Valencia College.

In the alert sent Tuesday, campus security officials said there was police activity on the east campus.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, preliminary information shows that a female student was in a women's restroom when a man entered and grabbed her.

Officials said she struggled and fought him off and screamed for help. Faculty members and students heard her and came to help.

The man had fled and the woman was unharmed, officials said.

Campus security tried to search for the man before personnel with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived, which conducted a search in the area and had negative results. Officials said they have since cleared the area.

According to the message sent by campus security, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a light-skinned Hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair. Officials said he wore a long-sleeve brown dress shirt and long pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact campus security or the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the message said.

