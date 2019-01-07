Authorities search for Seminole County man with history of mental issues

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are searching for a man who has a history of mental health issues and has been off his prescribed medication for several days.

Deputies said Justin Dwayne Edwards, 27, of Lake Mary, is considered missing and endangered after he was last seen leaving his home in the 2800 block of Amaya Terrace on Thursday.

Family members told officials Edwards was headed to the Sanford Sunrail station and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.