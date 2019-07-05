Authorities search for suspect in Orange County carjacking

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking in Orange County that sent one person to a hospital.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the carjacking took place around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Baronette Drive.

Deputies said the victim was showing the subject a white 2016 Volkswagen Passat that was for sale when the subject hit the victim with a gun and took off in the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, deputies said.

Neither the accused carjacker nor the vehicle has been located, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

