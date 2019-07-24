Authorities seek sticky-fingered suspects tied to honey heist

LAKE WALES, Fla. - When honey goes missing, the search for a sticky-fingered suspect follows — but this time not for an animated bear in a red shirt.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released video footage showing three suspects walking away with a large supply of unpaid honey from Struthers' Honey in Lake Wales.

The business sells its sweet product using the honor system. Shelves of bottles and jugs of honey are kept in an unstaffed room, labeled with their respective prices while customers are free to come in and shop unsupervised. After inserting the proper amount of money into a slot, customers can leave with their purchases.

The released video footage shows the suspects walking in, inserting money into the slot and taking an armful of bottles and jugs of honey.

On two separate occasions, large amounts of product were taken without being paid for in full.

On July 6, $373 of honey was taken but only $13 was left behind. Then on July 14, $420 of honey was taken and only $5 was left behind.

PCSO detectives would like to identify the three people in the released video and speak with them.

If you recognize any or all of these people, contact Detective Gaylord at 863-678-4115, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, call Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

