Authorities search for woman, 83, believed to be endangered, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered due to medical conditions, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said Geraldine Horowitz was last seen at around noon Saturday near her home on Indian River Drive.

Horowitz was supposed to meet her daughter for lunch downtown and never arrived, police said.

The investigation revealed Horowitz's bank card was used in the Vero Beach area at 7:49 p.m., according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Horowitz is described by police as a white woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has short hair that is gray in front and black in back. Police said a Silver Alert has been issued.

Horowitz is known to drive a red 2009 Jeep Liberty Sport with Florida tag L874LB, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

