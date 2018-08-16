Disney employee has been missing for 8 months

TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Brian Klecha, a Disney employee who has been missing since last year.

Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Klecha was last seen Dec. 27, 2017, at the MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale. Agents are also searching for an unidentified man who may have information about Klecha's disappearance.

Agents are asking for help identifying this man.

Klecha's car was discovered in March when it was involved in a crash in Tampa, according to authorities. The car was being driven by an unrelated third party.

Klecha has not contacted friends or family and agents said there is concern for his well-being.

If you have any information about Klecha's disappearance or can identify the possibly-linked man, call 813-352-2380.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.