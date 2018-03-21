Crews investigate reports of unattended package at business near Pulse

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities were investigating reports of a suspicious package Wednesday morning at a business near Pulse, the Orlando Fire Department said.

Officials said arson and bomb squad crews were at the business, located one block away from Pulse on South Orange Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said around 10:10 a.m. that the unattended package was determined not to be hazardous.

South Orange Avenue was shut down between East Grant and West Michigan streets as the investigation was underway. They reopened shortly after, Fire Department officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

