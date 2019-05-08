Man in custody after fleeing authorities by stolen car, motorcycle

Three people are in handcuffs after deputies in Brevard and Orange counties followed suspects fleeing arrest first in a car and then a man on a motorcycle crossing county lines, Sky 6 video shows.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were tracking a stolen 2006 Ford F-250 at 9:17 a.m. on Waunatto Court. Then at 9:55 a.m., the truck was spotted driving in the 12200 block of East Colonial Drive with a white Dodge Charger that had also been reported stolen.

All three people got into the Dodge Charger and fled while being surveilled by authorities in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties, a news release said.

Sky 6 video showed the white Charger speeding on Interstate 95 in Melbourne and later turning onto State Road 520, heading west. Law enforcement officers were following the Dodge in patrol cars but backed off and began tracking the vehicle by helicopter.

The Dodge headed west on State Road 520 and crossed into Orange County around 11 a.m.

A Dodge charger on SR 520. Deputies were tracking the car until the suspects dumped the vehicle and fled. (Image: Sky 6/WKMG)

The driver abandoned the Dodge Charger at 11:25 a.m. on Exeter Road, according to Sky 6 video. One suspect jumped onto a motorcycle and continued to flee. The other two people who were in the Charger were arrested on Exeter Road before noon, the report said.

Authorities continued to track the motorcycle rider by air until the rider abandoned the bike at 11:40 a.m. in a wooded area in the 16300 block of East Colonial Drive.

Shortly before noon, Orange County deputies and a K-9 emerged from the woods near Masood Lane with a man in handcuffs. Based on the man's clothing, he was the rider on the motorcycle, according to Sky 6 video.

News 6 has asked Brevard and Orange county law enforcement agencies for details about who the driver and passengers are and what they are wanted for.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the aviation unit followed a stolen vehicle but did not provide any more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

