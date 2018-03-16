Scene clear after bomb threat at Winter Park Irish pub on St. Patrick's Day eve

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police said they did not find anything suspicious after investigating a bomb threat on St. Patrick's Day eve to an Irish pub.

Police said a bomb threat was called into Fiddler's Green Pub and Eatery at 544 W. Fairbanks Ave. before 6 p.m. Friday.

All roads around Fiddlers Green were shut down during the investigation, including Fairbanks Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Orange Avenue and Holt Avenue, but later reopened by 6:20 p.m.

Traffic was heavy in the area after authorities reopened the roads.

The pub plans to host a large gathering for St. Patrick's Day Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m. for an Irish breakfast.

