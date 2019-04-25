'Avengers: Endgame': The best times to take potty breaks -- if you must

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fans are so excited to see "Avengers: Endgame" that I doubt they'll think any time is the right one to pause for a potty break, but some times will certainly be better than others.

[WARNING: Spoilers coming your way.]

With the final movie being just more than three hours long, you should probably skip the large slushie. Otherwise, you'll be making more trips to the restroom than your superfan heart can afford.

In the event that you do need to go, CBS News has some suggestions on what times are best for you to take care of business and avoid missing anything major.

The following scenes are going to be some of your best options:

When the San Francisco title card comes on screen: This is just about 30 minutes into the movie and you can afford to miss it if you're already familiar with the plots, since it's mostly Scott just piecing them together, according to CBS. But honestly, if you already have to go then, this was poor planning on your part.

When Hulk is having lunch: This is a more reasonable time to have to use the restroom, since it's just over an hour into the movie. CBS News said some of the characters sit down for lunch and have a funny -- yet somewhat cring-inducing -- conversation. If you're only going to go once throughout the film, the following 15 minutes is your best bet.

When Tony and Pepper are talking: Also about an hour into the movie, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts sit down for a chat. Fans of the couple will enjoy this scene, according to CBS, but it isn't all that important to the movie as a whole. Totally up to you, but there's only one more opportunity after this one.

When the New Jersey title card comes on screen: This is your last chance to go if you care about this movie at all. CBS said this is a moment of mostly nostalgia, so you can easily piece it together if you miss a few minutes. If you have to go after this, your options are: A) hold it, or B) miss something crucial. You do you, pal.

If none of the times above work for you and your bladder, CBS just has one solid piece of advice to keep in mind: just don't miss the last hour. It's intense and critically important.

The good news -- well, kinda -- is that "Endgame," unlike the other movies, doesn't have a post-credits scene. Once it's over, you can head straight to the long bathroom line and discuss the ending with fellow fans.

