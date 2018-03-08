Babies who look like their dad are healthier, study suggests

ORLANDO, Fla. - Babies who look like their dad are more likely to be healthier than other children, a study suggests.

Researchers are Binghamton University did a study that showed dads who see themselves in the child's face are more likely to be active in raising them, according to CBS News.

The study, which included single mothers, said that children who resembled their fathers were healthier at the age of 1 than other children.

Fathers were likely to spend 2 1/2 more days per month with children who looked like them versus children who didn't have similar traits.

"Fathers are important in raising a child, and it manifests itself in the health of the child," study co-author Solomon Polachek, a professor at Binghamton University, said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.