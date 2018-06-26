Baby alligator wrangled in Florida Publix parking lot

SARASOTA, Fla. - Alligators and Publix are two main staples in the Sunshine State, put them both together and you have the most stereotypically Florida story ever.

Both Florida forces combined Monday morning at a grocery store on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

[READ: Women stop traffic to help alligator cross busy Orlando-area road]

Deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted video of the wild encounter on Facebook. It starts out innocently enough with the camera focused on the underside of a boat hinged on a trailer then a capture pole creeps into the frame and you see what it's after: a baby alligator.

The creature proves it's small but mighty when it lashes out the second the loop is placed around its neck. The reptile rolls repeatedly while it's being wrangled but the captor proves to be too strong and ends up as the victor.

[RELATED: 43 gators, crocodiles torched after accelerant sprayed in Bushnell pen]

Still, the tiny beast continues to put up a fight even after being dragged out from under the boat in the Publix parking lot. The video ends with the pint-sized predator hissing and flipping its way across the asphalt.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office used the video to remind residents to check under their trailers before packing up their boats. Deputies ended their caption with a few clever hashtags: #FloridaLife #NothingSurprisesUsAnymore #CantMakeThisStuffUp.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.