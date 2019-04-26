'Baby cheetah' dropped off at Orlando fire station

A man dropped off what he thought was a "baby cheetah" Thursday at an Orlando fire station.

Turns out, though, that the tiny animal is a bobcat.

Firefighters at Station No. 7 said they thought the cute little thing was a kitten and were working to find it a home when they conducted a Google search for "baby cheetah." They realized the kitten had bobcat characteristics, so they sent photos of the animal to the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge and Education Center.

The center's administrative manager, Kelly Verduin, drove to the station and confirmed that the animal was a female bobcat, about 2 weeks old.

The bobcat was taken to the refuge.

Vurduin said refuge employees plan to care for the feline in a way that won't cause her to imprint on humans so she can eventually be released back into the wild.

Back to Nature receives about 3,000 injured or orphaned animals each year, of which only one or two are bobcats.

Fire officials said several pets have been dropped off at the firehouse recently.

For tips on what to do if you see a sick, injured or orphaned animal, click here.

A kitten, or what we thought was one, was dropped off at Station 7 yesterday. The man said it was a baby ‘cheetah’. Crews started googling and realized the kitten had bobcat similarities. They notified @bntwildlife confirming it was a 2-week old female cub and are now nursing her pic.twitter.com/5h9JZTQ0Yb — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) April 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.