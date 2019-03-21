Baby cough syrup recalled nationwide for vomiting, diarrhea risk

Baby cough syrup is being recalled by a pharmaceutical company because it could make infants sick.

Kingston Pharma has recalled Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL) bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” because it may be contaminated with bacteria that could cause vomiting and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

The cough syrup was distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores.

The recalled products have an expiration date of 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and a UPC code of 8 54954 00250 0 on the bottom of the bottle.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

If you have this product in your medicine cabinet, you can return it for a full refund.

If you have any questions, contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.



