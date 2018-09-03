Baby donkey stolen from Ocala family's field, woman says

OCALA, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is looking for her newborn miniature donkey after she said it was stolen from her family's field last week.

In a Facebook post, Ligia Enciu Amyotte said someone stole Pebble the baby donkey from the front field of her family's Ocala property.

Amyotte said she's concerned because Pebble was only two days old when she was taken and still needs to be cared for by her mother.

"She will die! Baby is only 2 days old and needs her mother," Amyotte wrote in the post.

Video taken before she disappeared shows Pebble eating and playing in the field with her parents.

Amyotte said she's sure another animal didn't get a hold of Pebble and that someone had to have taken her.

"No signs of predator! Mother would have only allowed a human to take baby," Amyotte wrote. Please help!"

Amyotte is offering a cash reward for the donkey's safe return. See the full Facebook post below.

