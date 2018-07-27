Aw? Tiny baby gator found at end of Florida driveway

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A baby alligator is not what you’d expect to find when you arrive home from work at the end of the day, but that’s what Brian Little, of Winter Garden, found Thursday night at his King’s Bay subdivision home.

The baby gator was found in the little bit of water that had collected in the storm drain.

Little knew not to handle the situation himself and called Winter Garden police to take care of it.

Is it weird that we think this is really cute, or have we just spent too much time in Florida?

(Credit: Brian Little)

