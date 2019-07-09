'Baby Shark Live!' coming to Orlando this fall

Baby Shark with Pinkfong's mascot. The Pink Fox, also named "Pinkfong," frequently appears in their videos.

Calling all parents: If your child loves “Baby Shark,” you’re in luck.

"Baby Shark Live!" is on tour and making a stop at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

“Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs!” a message on the "Baby Shark Live!" website reads. “In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!"

And if your child is an extreme fan, there’s an opportunity to purchase a meet and greet after the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12, with ticket prices starting at $19.50.

For more information, click here.

