Baby Shark show to debut on Nickelodeon

Baby Shark with Pinkfong's mascot. The Pink Fox, also named "Pinkfong," frequently appears in their videos.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Baby Shark, Mamma Shark and Daddy Shark are coming to a screen near you.

You’re already hearing the tune -- and get ready to have it stuck in your head (again).

Nickelodeon says Baby Shark and family will live on their channel.

It’s partnering with Pinkfong to create a series based on the YouTube video.

"At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation.

Baby Shark went viral in 2016 and is one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever.

There's still no word on when this series will debut, or what Baby Shark’s adventure will include.

So until it hits the small screen, enjoy the tunes.

Baby Shark do do do do do doo.



