‘Baby Shark' TV show on its way to Netflix

Baby Shark with Pinkfong's mascot. The Pink Fox, also named "Pinkfong," frequently appears in their videos.

Love it or hate it, it doesn’t look like the hit sensation “Baby Shark” is going away anytime soon.

SmartStudy Co., the South Korean company behind the hit song, is planning to release short videos on Netflix sometime in March 2019, according to Bloomberg.com.

That’s not all. There’s also reports of a cartoon series and musical in North America this year.

The company is looking to capitalize on its hit and may even develop games that work with voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home.

While sharks are the current trend, the company says it is closely examining penguins for its next content.

