Baby Trump balloon flies outside of Amway Center for president's visit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds are protesting against President Donald Trump as he visits Orlando.

The big demonstration features a 20-foot inflatable caricature of the president as a baby.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser raised $3,900 in one day to bring the blimp art installation to the counterprotest.

"WE DID IT! BABY TRUMP IS COMING TO ORLANDO!" the group wrote on the GoFundMe page Sunday.

The orange-tinted balloon has appeared in cities around the world in conjunction with previous presidential visits, including London for the president's U.K. state visit and at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin, Ireland.This is taking place about a half mile from Amway Center, where the president will be speaking.

Investigators have set up a barrier between Trump supporters and protestors.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.