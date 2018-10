ORLANDO, Fla. - A babysitter was arrested Wednesday on allegations of leaving a 3-year-old child alone in a hot car.

Orlando police said Maria Lozada Muniz was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse.

Police said Muniz was babysitting the boy and forgot about him when she went to an appointment at the health department.

The boy was in the car for an hour, police said. His condition has not been released.





