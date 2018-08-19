Bacteria levels close Winter Park's Dinky Dock park

Dinky Dock beach was closed Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water. (Photo: Tee Taylor/WKMG)

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The beach at Dinky Dock in Winter Park is closed to swimmers until further notice.

City officials said the popular park in Lake Virginia was closed to swimmers Sunday because of elevated bacteria levels. If the bacteria gets in the nose, mouth or other openings, it can be deadly.

The dock was not closed down to other water activities.

Dinky Dock was mostly empty Sunday afternoon; however, some people ventured out to kayak or jet-ski. Many said they had not noticed warning signs that the beach was closed.

Bacteria levels can rise for a number of reasons, including warmer temperatures in the water. City officials said they will test the water again Monday.



