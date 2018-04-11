'Bad Girls Club' reality TV star arrested in public sex case in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Nicky Vargas, who appeared on the "Bad Girls Club" reality show, was arrested April 4 for allegedly performing oral sex in public in Cape Canaveral, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Vargas was known as the Jersey Joker on season 10 of the reality show, which aired on Oxygen. The show follows a group of diverse young women who consider themselves "bad girls," as they spend four months sharing a home and documenting their lives in Los Angeles.

The show, which was canceled after its 17th season, was on the air from 2006 to 2017. Vargas appeared in seven episodes, and according to a "Bad Girls Club" fan blog, voluntarily left the home in episode four after physical altercations with a castmate.

According to arrest reports, the "Bad Girls Club" reality star and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Voegele, openly engaged in oral sex in a parking lot of an apartment complex where multiple witnesses were able to see. Deputies from Brevard County Sheriff's Office were called to the Grant Avenue apartment complex about 7:30 p.m. that night after receiving several calls from people saying a topless woman was engaging in oral sex with her partner only a few feet from the road, according to arrest reports.

Both were arrested and charged with unnatural and lascivious acts in public, battery and exposure of sexual organs.

The couple also was charged with beating up a witness who asked them to stop.

"Nicole (Vargas) proceeded to rip the victim's shirt off by the neck causing the buttons to rip out, punch him in the chest with a closed fist and hit the victim on the back of the head," deputies wrote in an arrest report.

Voegele punched the witness in the head and jaw after being confronted, witnesses told police.

When deputies initially confronted a topless Vargas, she took off. Deputy Matthew Olka ran and caught up with her. Vargas attempted to "roll away" from Olka during the arrest and a witness helped secure her to be handcuffed, arrest reports said.

Vargas was released on bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.