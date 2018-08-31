Barbershop fight leads to shooting in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a shooting took place Friday afternoon at a barbershop in Silver Springs Shores.

Marion County deputies said a man was getting his haircut around 1 p.m. Friday at Transitions Barber Shop and Beauty Salon on Southeast Maricamp Road when another man walked in and began arguing with him.

The argument escalated when one of the men punched the other and one one drew a gun and shot the other, deputies said.

The shooter and victim, who knew one another, both fled from the barbershop, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the victim later at a nearby home when he called 911 in need of medical attention, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators have also been in contact with the shooter, according to deputies.

Deputies did not release the men's names and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

