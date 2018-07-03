Midnight Croon quartet set to wow music lovers in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time in 80 years, the Barbershop Harmony convention will visit Orlando this week. More than 2,400 performers are set to wow music lovers Tuesday with their unique melody. Among those performers is the Midnight Croon quartet.

"We're excited to go out there and have fun and show them what we've been working on for the last year," Patrick McAlexander, the tenor for the group, said.

McAlexander started singing at age 6, and Tuesday's show will mark his first time performing alongside lead singer Tim Zielko and brothers Josh and Jake Umhoefer. One of their favorite songs to perform is a popular tune by Ol' Blue Eyes.

"I love Sinatra. I grew up on Sinatra. I try to find songs that are emotionally very wonderful for me." the quartet's lead singer, who joined the barbershop harmony society after a friend heard him sing at a bar, said.

For their 80th year celebration, Orlando will be the epicenter for the event at the Orange County Convention center.

"Orlando is a family-friendly city. Our convention is about bringing people together" Dusty Schleier, the event organizer, said. He estimates the historical competition will have an economic impact in the city of Orlando of about $12 million.

The event is expected to unite around 6,000 people. Barbershop music is known for its a capella style vocals, a genre that dates back to the early 1900s captivating music lovers of all ages, and it doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.

The event is open to the public. Visit www.barbershop.org for ticket information.

